It's still early in the season, but this weekend features a clash which may well be a glimpse into the 2023 Group 4 finals.
When the Werris Creek Magpies make the trip to the Moree Boars' home ground on Saturday, the only two unbeaten sides remaining will face off for an unchallenged claim to the top spot on the ladder.
And while there is a lot to play for, Boars captain-coach Mick Watton is not paying attention to any of the external noise around the match.
"We haven't looked at anything that the Creek have done, we're just worrying about our own backyard," Watton said.
"We're focusing on the process of how we want to play. We're still a work in progress, and we feel like we really haven't tapped into our potential yet."
In a previous interview with the Leader, Watton stated that one of Moree's primary goals every year is to stay unbeaten at home.
Given the strength of Werris Creek's start - they have racked up wins against Kootingal, Boggabri, and Dungowan - it is safe to assume this is one of the biggest challenges the Boars will face this year in pursuit of that goal.
But Magpies captain-coach, Cody Tickle, knows full well how strong Moree will be at home.
"Not many people are going to find it easy going to Moree," Tickle said.
"It's a big challenge, this weekend."
Given the Boars' 68-6 walloping of the Gunnedah Bulldogs last Saturday, Tickle's assessment is accurate. And one man who has played a critical role in Moree's success this year was not expected to take the field at all: Brenton Cochrane.
The star pivot returned from a short-lived retirement in 2023 and currently leads the Group 4 Best and Fairest tally with six points.
But, Watton said, it is not Cochrane's playing ability alone that makes him such a valuable asset to the Boars.
"We're very similar in age, and we bounce off each other a fair bit with ideas," he said.
"We've got plenty of points in us, and sometimes Brenton and I get together and go 'How do we grind out a win?' or 'How can we be a bit cleaner in our performance?'
"He's a great player, he's been a great player for many years."
Given the strength of the Boars' squad and their knack for scoring heavily, Tickle expects this weekend's match to be "probably the toughest game of footy we get to play this year".
Both Tickle and Watton balance many of the leadership duties within their respective clubs. So it is unsurprising that the former has a similar outlook on how to get the best out of his team.
"We just have to focus on ourselves, get our processes right, and go out there and do our best," Tickle said.
"We'll see what happens. That's what we've done for the last three weeks, and we'll do it again."
