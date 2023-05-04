The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Werris Creek Magpies and Moree Boars set for top-of-the-table match

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:52am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Watton (left) and Cody Tickle (right) both want their teams to focus on themselves, and trust that the results will flow from there. Pictures by Gareth Gardner and Jason Smith.
Mick Watton (left) and Cody Tickle (right) both want their teams to focus on themselves, and trust that the results will flow from there. Pictures by Gareth Gardner and Jason Smith.

It's still early in the season, but this weekend features a clash which may well be a glimpse into the 2023 Group 4 finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.