The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Safety Sausage Sizzle event will inform Gunnedah locals about emergency services

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah floods 2022
Gunnedah floods 2022

Tammey McCallen is so passionate about the community she grew up in that she is spearheading an event in response to concerns from locals who have been unsure about what to do or who to contact during an emergency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.