In the moment, the four horses at the finish line couldn't be split.
And even in the slow-motion replay, today's finish in race six at the Gunnedah Jockey Club was too close to call.
So after officials spent several minutes poring over the footage, the Craig Clegg-trained Vascotto was eventually declared the winner by 0.01 of a length.
In second was Just Jacky, out of Theresa Stair's stables, while Brett Cavanough's Clifton Springs and Scott Shingleton's Shikanic were third and fourth, 0.05 of a length in arrears.
"They were all over the shop, but she's got the money, so happy days for everybody," Clegg told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race had finally been decided.
"When I first got her off Gayna Williams, she just didn't click with me. Anyway, I've changed a few things around, and Benny trialled her in Armidale the other day ... I was anticipating a better run today than what she'd done in the last few starts for me."
The victory marked jockey Ben Looker's 100th for the season, which he said was a result of "get[ting] on the right horses at the right time".
In the next race, Mel O'Gorman's I'm On Break managed to power into first place after trailing second last for the majority of the race.
"Great ride by Chelsea [Hillier, the jockey]," O'Gorman said.
"He missed the start, she didn't panic. Just rode a very patient ride, and she's a really strong, aggressive rider for a two kilo claimer. She's doing a great job."
