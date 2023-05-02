DETECTIVES are searching for a suspicious vehicle and its occupants believed to be connected to a deliberately-lit fire that destroyed a house.
Oxley police believe a homestead on Forest Way at Yarrie Lake, near Narrabri, was torched in the early hours of April 29.
"Police are looking for people in that area with dash cam footage or CCTV that shows any sort of vehicle in the Yarrie Lake area on the night and into the early hours," Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader.
"Anyone with information or who saw persons in the vicinity of the Yarrie Lake area is urged to contact investigators at Oxley police."
Investigators have been told a vehicle and its occupants were seen in the area on the night of April 28, and into the early hours of the following morning before the house erupted in flames.
Detective Darcy said those people are crucial to the arson investigation.
"Investigators are hoping they can assist police with their inquiries," he said.
Crews from NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW rushed to the scene about 3.30am and battled the flames but it was too late, and the house was destroyed.
The residents were home at the time and managed to escape the burning house, and weren't injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Oxley police on 6768 2999.
