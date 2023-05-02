As far as Riley Leonard is concerned, life could hardly be any better.
The 20-year-old country boy has struck the "perfect" balance between his work as an apprentice greenskeeper at the West Tamworth League Club and his role as a key forward for the Werris Creek Magpies.
And so far, that contentment seems to have shone through in his performances on-field.
After the first two rounds of the 2023 Group 4 season, Leonard had accumulated five Best and Fairest votes from the referees. He put in another good performance in the Magpies' 25-18 victory over Dungowan Cowboys on Saturday, which extended their winning streak to three games and leaves them the only team still undefeated.
But as the Werris Creek product enters his third first grade season with the club, he said he had changed nothing in his preseason preparation to precipitate his strong form.
"I just got fitter in preseason," Leonard said.
"It was a harder preseason this year compared to what it was. The couple of years before that, we weren't training as hard, but this year we've trained our arses off."
As far as Magpies captain-coach, Cody Tickle, is concerned, Leonard's fast start to this year is likely a result of the youngster's pursuit of continual improvement.
"He's been with us since coming out of our 18s a couple of years ago," Tickle said.
"He trains pretty hard, so he's getting the rewards he deserves. He's still got a lot to learn, he's only a young kid, but it's good to see him get those referees' points early in the year."
Leonard said the guidance of those older figures in the side, like Tickle and Isaah Millgate, has been key in motivating him to keep pushing.
"They told me to keep it up, and that I'm playing good footy," he said.
Having moved to Tamworth roughly 12 months ago with his family, there was no doubt in Leonard's mind that he would continue with the Magpies this year.
It was the club he had grown up with, where all of his mates play, and the young man can't picture playing anywhere else.
And though he, his parents, and his siblings live and work in Tamworth, which was the driving factor behind their relocation last year, Leonard is content with his life, and is focused on enjoying his work and playing good footy.
"I'm just seeing where life takes me at the moment," he said.
"I'm not sure [about any goals]. Wherever it goes, whatever comes, I'll try my best at it."
