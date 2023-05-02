The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Riley Leonard improved in 2023 as Werris Creek start undefeated

By Zac Lowe
May 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Riley Leonard spends his week taking care of the Scully Park field, before rampaging in Magpies colours on weekends. Picture by Zac Lowe.
As far as Riley Leonard is concerned, life could hardly be any better.

