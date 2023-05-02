Nathan Thomas has described being inducted into the Water Polo Australia Hall of Fame as an "incredible honour".
The Tamworth product and dual Olympian joined the sport's most distinguished honour roll when the annual awards were held on the weekend.
"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is an incredible honour, and a bit of a shock really," Thomas said.
The first time the water polo community have been able to come together and celebrate the achievements and hard work of those involved in the sport both at a grassroots and elite level since the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas was inducted alongside John Fox, the late Colin French, Amanda Leeson-Smith, Ian Trent and Thomas Whalan.
"It's given me some time to think and reflect about my time in the sport, and all the wonderful people who have helped me throughout my time," Thomas reflected
"There's a lot of people, still to this day, who I have received a lot of support from and it wouldn't have been possible without all of them."
During a more than decade-long international career, the Tamworth High alumni took to the water more than 300 times for his country, played at two Olympic Games and led the Aussie Sharks at the 2004 Games in Athens.
In recognition of his contribution, he was in 2007 awarded the Harry Quittner Medal for Meritorious Service to Water Polo Australia. He was also named in the WPA Team of the Decade.
After hanging up his cap he then moved into coaching, and in recent years has proudly watched daughters Nioka and Zoe achieve their own success in the sport.
Both have represented in Australian junior sides with Nioka presently starring in the US with the University of California Irvine.
As Australia's first Indigenous water polo Olympian and the first Indigenous water polo player to captain the national team, and the co-chair of the Water Polo Australia Reconciliation Action Plan Working Group he was, at the awards, also proud to be part of a special presentation of WPA's new indigenous inspired artwork.
Created by two-time boxing Olympian and Indigenous artist Brad Hore, the artwork marks the start of WPA's reconciliation journey, and the design will be used as part of the Reconciliation Action Plan, which is set to be unveiled in the coming months.
