The Guyra Super Spuds men posted a half-century against a hapless Armidale Rams to notch up their third-straight victory for the season on Saturday.
The Spuds were dominant from the get-go.
Alistiar Connors and Mark Walker posted early tries before a series of mistakes temporarily halted their momentum.
Then, once Corey Torrens broke through for the first of his four tries, they couldn't be stopped.
The Rams broke through for their first try just before the half-time siren but by then it was 26-6.
The Spuds continued to run riot over their rivals and the score-line blew out to 50-6.
Club president Grant Robertson said although the pile of points was impressive, it was their defence that stood out.
"Once we settled down a bit and stopped trying to score off every set and every half break we looked much better," he said.
"Corey just did Corey things and that was probably the highlight.
"We've still got a lot to work on in attack, but you can't really fault the defence again. It was pretty strong."
Earlier in the day, the under 18 team took on Narwan at Newling Oval.
They were too strong, taking a 34-16 win.
Then the league tag team secured their first win over Armidale in many years with a 20-4 triumph.
"It was a great day for the club with wins in all three grades," Robertson said.
"It doesn't get much better than that."
The Super Spuds will face Glen Innes at home this Sunday.
It is shaping up to be a huge day with the Magpies men also unbeaten this year.
"Its only three weeks in but if you look at the ladder were up there with Glen at the top," Robertson said.
"They will be our biggest test to date by far.
"They're a strong club and they'll bring three very good sides to Guyra on Sunday.
"We will have to be right on our game in all grades."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
