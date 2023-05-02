Just two fights into his boxing career, Jarrod Denman has already developed strengths that most heavyweights could only dream of.
The 32-year-old was one of three One2Boxing fighters to take to the ring in Cessnock over the weekend, in the BANSW Regional Tournament.
Though he faced an opponent in Robbie Cochrane who was more experienced and significantly outweighed him, Denman's large gas tank proved to be too much.
"He gave away 15 kilos and about seven fights' worth of experience," One2Boxing head coach, Jamie Carroll, said.
"He won really well, Jarrod's just a workhorse. He gets in there as a heavyweight throwing 100 punches a round, it's hard to beat him."
Denman was joined in Cessnock by promising teenager Rohan Martin, and 59-year-old Lisa Longhurst, who fought an exhibition bout.
After a competitive fight against Dubbo's Kyzaih Gleeson, Martin lost a razor-thin split decision. Though the result didn't go their way, Carroll wasn't fazed in the slightest.
"They've probably done, without exaggerating, 20 or 30 rounds sparring together," Carroll said.
"They're both very talented boys, and it was one of those fights. There wasn't a clear winner ... we're not upset at all. For Rohan, it's another fight, more experience for him and another step forward."
Meanwhile, Longhurst took her first ever step into the ring against Newcastle product Perin Patterson on Saturday and "performed really well", Carroll said.
"She fought another opponent who's been training for some time," he said.
"She was a little bit younger than Lisa, but it's hard to find women around that age. Lisa performed really well, and she has her first [non-exhibition] fight coming up this weekend."
Longhurst is the latest in an ever-growing list of female fighters to begin competing out of One2Boxing.
Her first exhibition bout comes just weeks after local women's coach, Kirsty Koutoulas, also took her first steps into the ring, and Carroll couldn't be happier with the growth of their women's program in recent months.
"Women's boxing has grown, our women's class is running and there's lots of girls involved," he said.
"Women's boxing is where we want to be with it, and we're really happy with it."
With a number of bouts in the upcoming weeks, One2Boxing is also preparing to hold a City vs Country fight night on July 1, the tickets for which will go on sale in the coming days.
