Family home has grand proportions

LOCATION and privacy are the key features of this family home.
Agent Jacqui Powell says the property is set in a rural setting yet you can simply lock-up and leave.
"It's a rare gem," Jacqui says.
"Whether your family is big or small, you can rest assured this property is fully equipped to meet your needs.
Jacqui says the property has a magnificence from the moment you enter the front door.
"There are four generously sized bedrooms, featuring sizable built-in wardrobes," Jacquie says.
"The master bedroom features a walk-in wardrobe, en suite tiled to the ceiling and a large shower. The main bathroom will not disappoint with a large bathtub, spacious shower, and also tiled to ceiling."
The formal lounge room has breathtaking views, complemented by French doors that lead out on to the veranda.
There is an open-plan living area that flows out on to the outdoors, with unparalleled views of both the mountains and countryside.
The large, well-maintained kitchen has spacious benchtops, a breakfast bar, ample storage space, and high-quality appliances, including a dishwasher, electric oven, and cooktop. There is an open-plan dining area and a formal dining room.
This home is perfect for those seeking a new way of life or a change of scenery. It offers a peaceful and rural lifestyle without the burdensome maintenance typically associated with such a property. This is the perfect retreat for anyone seeking solitude and serenity. Additionally, the property provides ample space for those who own horses or would like to do so.
This property offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to enjoy the benefits of acreage living while still residing within Tamworth's city limits. With only a 15-minute drive to the CBD, this location is extremely convenient. This block offers abundant space, ensuring your privacy and providing ample options for a variety of lifestyle choices.
