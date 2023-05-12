Cancer patients could reduce the risk of a reoccurring diagnoses by becoming more physically active.
A freshly-launched rehab program at Tamara Private Hospital is offering patients the opportunity to improve their chances by taking part in a new program that focuses on both their physical and mental wellbeing.
"The program works on the holistic being of the patient," Allied Health team leader and physiotherapist Emma Sonerson told the Leader.
"It involves the participants working with a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist, a dietitian, a psychologist," she said.
Ms Sonerson said this is the first program of its kind in the community and is tailored towards each individual patient.
The program began because Ms Sonerson noticed that many cancer patients were not completing their recommended amount of daily exercise.
"Not only do they get the benefit of coming in to do exercise, but they get to have an education session with the different disciplines each weeks," she said.
According to the Cancer Council physical inactivity increases the risk of various forms of cancer.
At least 30 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity daily is recommended.
The program is aimed at improving the participants' quality of life, mobility and exercise tolerance, while also reducing some of their cancer-related symptoms
"There is a lot of evidence out now that exercise reduces the chances of cancer reoccurring," Ms Sonerson said.
"It improves their mobility and wellbeing at home, it also improves some of their symptoms including fatigue and pain.
"Because it can be quite complex their exercise prescription has to be tailored to suit them ... this certain population group just needed a little bit more guidance and education," she said.
With the recent announcement about a new $2 million PET scanner to be located at Tamworth's cancer clinic by the end of the year, Ms Sonerson said there is a chance to form a relationship with the clinic and grow the program even further.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
