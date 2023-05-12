The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth latest rehab program aims to reduce participants' chances of reoccurring cancer

RC
By Rachel Clark
May 13 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allied Health team leader and physiotherapist Emma Sonerson at the rehab facility with patients using the activity room. Picture Pete Hardin
Allied Health team leader and physiotherapist Emma Sonerson at the rehab facility with patients using the activity room. Picture Pete Hardin

Cancer patients could reduce the risk of a reoccurring diagnoses by becoming more physically active.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.