The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth businesses look to overseas markets after NSW DFAT visit

RG
By Rachel Gray
May 9 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adromeda Industries' owner Raymond McLaren, general manager Annette Williams with CEO Geoff Bower. Photo by Peter Hardin.
Adromeda Industries' owner Raymond McLaren, general manager Annette Williams with CEO Geoff Bower. Photo by Peter Hardin.

More money could flow into the Tamworth region if businesses get active following a visit by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) NSW representative Crispin Conroy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.