More money could flow into the Tamworth region if businesses get active following a visit by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) NSW representative Crispin Conroy.
Mr Conroy, the Director of the NSW State Office of DFAT, was recently on a whirlwind "outreach" tour to the regions where he spoke with businesses interested in exporting to overseas markets.
"I've been focusing on some of the areas that have come across my desk that have been primarily wool and I've spoken with Andromeda and Apollo [in Tamworth]," Mr Crispin said.
"There are big opportunities for them to export into a range of different markets, and what I've seen so far has been really impressive."
Read also:
Andromeda Industries, a Moonbi-based steel cable and rubber product manufacturer, was one of the factories Mr Conroy visited, with CEO Geoff Bower saying the tour helped them "broaden their horizons".
"We're just a small business of about 12 or 13 staff, and we're looking to increase our footprint," Mr Bower said.
Andromeda Industries usually exports to New Zealand, United States, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but Mr Bower said the visit now has them considering South American markets.
"There are potential markets that we never really thought of that we could now look at, such as places like Chile," Mr Bower said.
Manufacturing is the biggest export from the Tamworth region, equating to nearly 40 per cent of all exports in 2021 to 2022, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing at 13.4 per cent.
But Apollo Engineering's Managing Director Dave Errington said one of the biggest constraints they have had is trying to navigate the government's Austrade website, which is supposed to put local businesses in contact with overseas markets.
He said businesses are finding it difficult to get assistance with export programs, "whether that is searching online or finding out what trade exhibitions are on in different parts of the world."
Mr Errington said Mr Conroy has provided them with contacts and information about upcoming trade exhibitions in relation to their area of exports in markets such as South East Asia and Indonesia.
Mr Conroy said he will be following up with businesses about how they can best tap into those overseas markets to make the most of Australia's free trade agreements.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.