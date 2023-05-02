Some of Tamworth's best female football talent will be part of an inspiring initiative this weekend.
The Girls Day Out - Women in Sport program is hitting the road for the first time and coming to Tamworth on Sunday May 7.
Established in 2020, Girls Day Out is about giving local girls the chance to try out new sports whilst being inspired by top female athletes and aims to help reduce the drop off rate in sport participation in teenage girls.
Founder Kirsten Ansell said research shows there is a 50 per cent drop off rate among girls aged 11-17 years.
"Our goal is to give girls a go at sports they might not have tried or want to learn more about - it might even become their new love," she said.
"Having our inspiring female athletes run the mini clinics helps show all girls they can make anything possible with determination and passion."
Jada Taylor, Erika Maslen and Rosie Ferguson are among the line-up for the Tamworth event, which will be held at Scully Park and cover rugby league, rugby union, AFL and soccer.
Open to girls aged 5-16, each of the clinics run for 45 minutes and are designed to give participants a high energy and fun taste of the various sports. Girls can join one or several if they wish.
Along with the Tamworth contingent, participants will also have the chance to learn from other top female athletes such as NRLW players Cailtin Johnston, Bree Chester and Kayla Romaniuk, NSW Waratahs flanker Charlie Norton, AFLW Sydney Swans players Brenna Tarrent and Lauren Szigeti and Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Georgia Worth.
"This is all about providing the space for our young ones to see their own dreams are possible and achievable," Ansell said.
"Being with women who have made it happen can show them anything really is possible when you back yourself to have a go."
The event will kick off at 9am with rugby and AFL running sessions at 9am and 10am, followed by league and soccer at 11am and 12pm.
Tickets are available at www.girlsdayout.com.au or https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/girls-day-out-women-in-sport-tickets-622925475867 and cost only $5 per mini clinic, plus booking fees.
The Tamworth event is being supported by Centacare New England North West, who, Ansell said, were the ones that reached out about bringing the event to Tamworth.
Wests Entertainment Group are also a sponsor and will host the "Girls Night In" on the Saturday night.
Being held at Wests Leagues Club it is open to all ages and free, and will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the lives of professional athletes, their training routines, the challenges they've faced in male dominated sports, their goals and who inspires them, and much more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.