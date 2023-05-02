The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Girls Day Out program hitting the road for the first time and headed to Tamworth on May 7

May 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian touch football representative Rachie Jeff's and Newcastle Knights NRLW player Kayla Romaniuk with one of the attendees at the Girls Day Out Newcastle clinic. The program is headed to Tamworth this weekend.
Australian touch football representative Rachie Jeff's and Newcastle Knights NRLW player Kayla Romaniuk with one of the attendees at the Girls Day Out Newcastle clinic. The program is headed to Tamworth this weekend.

Some of Tamworth's best female football talent will be part of an inspiring initiative this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.