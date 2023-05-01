It took some time, but the ball has finally begun to roll for the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
While they are not yet performing at what many believe to be their considerably high ceiling, the young side has started to put together the kinds of performances coach Kane Butler always knew they could - as evidenced over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Tamworth squad traveled to Sydney for the second straight weekend, where they faced off against the Blacktown Storm.
As the last time these two sides played resulted in a seven-point loss for the Thunderbolts in Tamworth, Butler said the team was motivated to level the scores.
"The talk during the week was 'They won against us on our home court, and we know how much that hurt us'. So we wanted to repay the favour," Butler said.
The coach was happy to see more Tamworth supporters present on Saturday than those backing Blacktown. And they proved crucial, he said, in helping the visitors overcome a 17-point deficit.
"I think they got us over the line," Butler said.
"Our younger fellas who I've put on notice and said that we need more out of them, really gave us a lot. We didn't just win the game, there were a lot of wins during the game."
The Thunderbolts' 87-76 win on Saturday was followed by a difficult outing on Sunday, when they took on the undefeated Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders.
While they fell to a decisive 103-71 loss, it was a "good wake-up call" to help the Tamworth players realise the standard they need to meet to compete against top teams, Butler said.
"I'm confident going into our home game against them that it will be a lot closer," he said.
