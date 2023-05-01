EXPERT reports are continuing to delay the case of a man accused of operating a drug lab in a Tamworth home.
Adam John Wilkins was arrested more than 15 months ago after police uncovered the sophisticated set-up in an Oxley Vale home.
He fronted Tamworth Local Court with his lawyer, Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Courtney Edstein, only to be told the case was still not ready to proceed.
Both the Crown and defence are waiting on expert reports relating to an analysis on the purity of the drug allegedly being manufactured.
Solicitor for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Max Dixon appeared in court via video link and confirmed the reports were still not available.
"There's been some expert reports ordered," he told the court.
He said a number of reports were needed before any committal to the district court.
"Those reports still haven't been made available to our office or the defence," Mr Dixon said.
He said the first reports were expected in early May before a second report would follow later in the month.
Acting magistrate Mal MacPherson noted the delays in the case but agreed to adjourn it one last time.
"I'll make those notations for the reports to be received," he told the court.
"Bail to continue."
Wilkins, who is aged in his early 40s, has not be required to enter pleas to any of the string of charges before the court.
But the DPP has confirmed which charges it intends to proceed with when the case is moved to the higher court.
Wilkins faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if found guilty of the charge of manufacturing a prohibited drug in a large commercial quantity.
He also faces two counts of supplying a prohibited drug; and cultivating a prohibited plant. Possessing a prohibited plant; and possessing a prohibited drug have been listed as back-up and related charges, according to court documents.
A Tamworth magistrate has previously said the delays in the case were unacceptable and said it was well outside the time standards to be committed to the district court for trial or sentence.
Wilkins was arrested after the Oxley Vale home was raided on January 28, last year.
Police allegedly uncovered a dimethyltryptamine laboratory and items consistent with drug supply.
Specialist police and Hazmat crews from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to Tamworth to dismantle the set-up.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
