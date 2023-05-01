Two new probationary constables have moved up to Tamworth to be closer to family members and they're excited to protect and serve.
"It was always something I wanted to do," Justin Bradbury said.
After receiving eight months of training and study at Charles Sturt University and the Goulburn Police Academy, the new recruits will now receive 12 months on-the-job experience with a focus on general duties.
"I think I can speak for both of us when I say we both worked really hard to get where we are and are thrilled to finally be here," Andrew Ward said.
The city's two newest officers hit the ground running on Monday amid a spike in thefts.
Oxley Acting Superintendent David Abercrombie said additions to their numbers are always welcome and he's confident a wave of property crime, which has recently hit Tamworth will soon be brought under control.
"I'd reassure the community we're doing everything every day. The staff here work hard and diligently to keep a lid on the crime that's occurring. We have seen an increase recently in break and enters and thefts from motor vehicles, but we're doing everything we can to bring those numbers down," he said.
When asked if the Oxley Police district would have liked more recruits from the latest class to graduate from Goulburn Police Academy, Acting Superintendent Abercrombie said he's "happy with whatever numbers they give us".
"It's a constant battle, but Oxley's travelling okay. We're all working hard and going alright," he said.
The Acting Superintendent said he expects the new recruits to stay with Oxley for the next three to five years, and hopes they'll choose to stay longer.
"I'll try and get through my first three years and if all goes well I could see myself staying here long term to be completely honest," Probationary Constable Ward said.
The recruits also have a year of online schooling to complete alongside their on-the-job duties, but Probationary Constable Bradbury said he's confident they can handle balancing work, life, study and family.
"If you want the job, want the career, you just gotta make it work. It's all about good time management. We'll get through it and I'm sure there will be plenty of officers along the way to help us out when we need it," he said.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
