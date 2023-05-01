The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Police

Two officers join Oxley Police in fight against Tamworth crime

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated May 1 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Probationary constables Andrew Ward and Justin Bradbury officially joined the Oxley Police Department on Monday, May 1. Picture by Peter Hardin
Probationary constables Andrew Ward and Justin Bradbury officially joined the Oxley Police Department on Monday, May 1. Picture by Peter Hardin

Two new probationary constables have moved up to Tamworth to be closer to family members and they're excited to protect and serve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.