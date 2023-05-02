The Northern Daily Leader
Scone Horse Festival fast approaching with 43rd Festival to kick off May 4

By Newsroom
May 2 2023 - 10:00am
The Scone Horse Festival will return in early May with organisers expecting over 10,000 people to converge on the Upper Hunter town over 10 days. Picture supplied
The Scone Horse Festival is preparing to bounce back in a big way this year as it unveils an exciting program of equine events staged across 10 days in May.

