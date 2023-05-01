The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

What would you like to see featured in Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery?

By Newsroom
May 2 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council is looking for the community's ideas for exhibitions to be featured in the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery. Pictured is Council's Cultural Precinct Team Leader Michael Cornford in the gallery. Picture supplied.
Gunnedah Shire Council is looking for the community's ideas for exhibitions to be featured in the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery. Pictured is Council's Cultural Precinct Team Leader Michael Cornford in the gallery. Picture supplied.

What exhibitions would you like to see in Gunnedah's Bicentennial Creative Arts Centre?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.