What exhibitions would you like to see in Gunnedah's Bicentennial Creative Arts Centre?
Gunnedah Shire Council is looking for new and exciting exhibitions to bring to the region and is seeking expressions of interest both from people who would like to participate or hold an exhibition, and those who have a great idea.
Gunnedah Shire Council Cultural Precinct Team Leader Michael Cornford said community input would help with forward planning for the gallery.
"We are seeking new and fresh ideas for the gallery for 2024," Mr Cornford said.
"We already have an exciting program booked for this year, but it is time to think about some great exhibitions for the future.
"Gunnedah Shire has talented and experienced artists, but we are also looking to seek ideas about artists and exhibitions from outside our region to ensure we always have something different to offer."
The Expressions of Interest form is available on both Gunnedah Shire Council's website www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au and The Civic's website www.thecivic.com.au.
