AMERICAN country music superstars The Chicks are coming to the Hunter Valley for the first time.
The Wide Open Spaces and Landslide hit-makers, who were formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, will perform at Bimbadgen on Saturday, October 21 on the Australian leg of their world tour.
The three-piece of Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines are the biggest-selling US female band of all time, having sold more than 30.5 million albums.
Their numerous hits include Cowboy Take Me Away, There's Your Trouble and their unapologetically political cross-over single Not Ready To Make Nice, which was written in the aftermath of the criticism they received for speaking out against the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.
In 2020 The Chicks dropped "Dixie" from their name due to the word's connotation with slavery and the old American South and released the album Gaslighter, their first in 14 years.
October's Australian tour - which also includes concerts in Adelaide, Geelong, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Mount Cotton - will be The Chicks' first trip Down Under since 2017 and their fifth after playing their maiden gig in 1999.
"Ever since I heard a demo in the late '90s and did their first tour in November 1999, The Chicks have been a huge part of my life," Michael Chugg, the executive chairman of Chugg Entertainment, said.
"Watching them become live icons of music has been an amazing journey, and their upcoming tour will go up another level again."
Four-time Grammy-nominated alt-country star Elle King, who is the daughter of comedic actor Rob Schneider, will support The Chicks throughout the tour.
Frontier Members will gain access to pre-sale on Wednesday May 3, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday May 8 via frontiertouring.com/thechicks.
