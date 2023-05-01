He didn't have the three tries next to his name this week, but Jack Maunder was again a standout for Narrabri as they finally got their 2023 title defence off and running on Saturday.
Continuing on from where he left off in their season opening loss to Walcha - he scored all of the Blue Boars' tries and was one of their best - the breakaway was massive for them in their 22-nil win over Scone.
Stand-in coach Dylan Duncan thought he was the best player on the field.
"Just his running game and pilfering game was awesome," Duncan said.
For as long as he has been pulling on the blue and black, which is well over 100 games, one of their most consistent performers, Duncan noted that Maunder is this year really carrying the ball well.
"Jack's always been an awesome defender but now he's added a running game to his game and he's become quite damaging," he said.
"He's putting some holes in some teams which is good to see."
Looking after the side for their first home game of the season in the absence of regular coach Jake Packer, Duncan said the Brumbies "turned up to play".
"They weren't there to come second," he said.
Combined with the conditions it made for a tough game.
Also part of the second grade coaching team, Duncan joked that it was one of worst days of footy he's experienced.
Between the two games he was on the sidelines "for about three hours" in the drizzling rain and wind.
The wind was what made the conditions so difficult, more so than the rain. It was very blustery, he said, and blowing across the field.
Up only 5-nil at half-time, Duncan said they probably didn't play "very smart footy".
"We were playing a lot into Scone's hands, playing a bit of one-out footy and not really chancing our arm enough," he said.
"They've got quite a big team and they defended really well."
But in the second half they got used to the conditions and played to them, and their strengths, better and were able to kick away for a good win.
"Will McDonnell and Jacob Nichols got really involved in the game, and we took it away from Scone in the end," he said.
After conceding 33 points against the Rams, one of the most satisfying aspects of Saturday was their defence, and the nil against.
"Our defence was awesome," Duncan said.
"Scone didn't really look like putting any tries on us."
