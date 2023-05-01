The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby Round 3: Narrabri notch first win in title defence with 22-point shut-out of Scone

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stand-in Narrabri coach Dylan Duncan said Jack Maunder was massive for them in their win over Scone on Saturday. Picture by Peter Hardin
Stand-in Narrabri coach Dylan Duncan said Jack Maunder was massive for them in their win over Scone on Saturday. Picture by Peter Hardin

He didn't have the three tries next to his name this week, but Jack Maunder was again a standout for Narrabri as they finally got their 2023 title defence off and running on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.