Thousands of smiling faces turned out for Gunnedah's annual country show over the weekend, but it wasn't quite the massive crowd organisers were hoping for.
Rain clouds put a damper on the fun, bringing cold weather and slowing the numbers, but show society president Kathleen Wilkinson says every cloud has a silver lining.
"We did have a bad storm after the official opening on Saturday, but we made it through," Ms Wilkinson said.
"Everybody did what they could with the weather conditions. It was cold, but thankfully it wasn't as wild as we were expecting it to be," she said.
Despite the weather, many of the show's biggest drawcards went ahead with minimal delays.
The show's live music and high-adrenaline motorbike stunts were performed as planned, and Saturday's fireworks were postponed for less than an hour.
In addition, Ms Wilkinson said many families turned out on Friday for the show's rodeo and animal wildlife experiences.
"We had nearly as big a show on Friday night as we did the whole of last year's show. Obviously Saturday afternoon wasn't as good as the usual Saturday, but people look at their phones, see the weather's coming, and go on Friday rather than Saturday," she said.
The numbers for overall ticket sales haven't been fully counted yet, but Gunnedah Poultry Club secretary Janice Mammen counted more than 2300 attendees while running the animal nursery, one of the show's more popular attractions.
"Our Saturday was down but Friday was definitely busy ... we'd normally get close to 3000 through the animal nursery over the couple of days," she said.
She said there wasn't much the show society could've done to avoid the lower turnout. But she commended their decision to move the show slightly earlier in the year as it helped show off Gunnedah's agricultural side.
"The produce and flower sections were phenomenal this year. There were over 300 roses in one section and lots of produce in there. It hasn't frosted or gotten cold so it helped, bringing the show forward this year," Ms Mammen said.
As for the future of the show, Ms Wilkinson said one of the biggest challenges is getting younger members to volunteer for the committee to encourage new ideas and innovations.
The show society will focus on recruiting younger volunteers while making small tweaks and fixes to the show for next year, and Ms Wilkinson said she's excited to continue in her new role as president for as long as possible.
"I'll stay on as long as I can be a useful member of the committee. Someone said yesterday people are dying to get on these committees and then they have to die to get off them," she said with a laugh.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
