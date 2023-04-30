The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Organisers say rain deters full crowds from turning out for Gunnedah show

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
April 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of smiling faces turned out for Gunnedah's annual country show over the weekend, but it wasn't quite the massive crowd organisers were hoping for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.