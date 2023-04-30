Werris Creek have remained undefeated after executing the "perfect game plan" to beat Dungowan 25-12 in a top-of-the-table clash at David Taylor Park.
Magpies captain-coach Cody Tickle told Group 4 Media that the side stuck to their game plan.
"The effort was outstanding," he said. "It was a bit to and fro there for a while too."
The victory - which kept Werris Creek atop the table - followed wins over Gunnedah and Boggabri in the opening two rounds.
The home side led 14-12 at half-time, after Cody Bryne burrowed over from dummy half, and were never headed again.
Cowboys captain-coach Brett Jarrett said Werris Creek "played the perfect game plan" by keeping it simple.
When it came to his side's performance, he was less flattering.
"Our first few weeks, we've been ill-disciplined with the ball," he said, but added: "I couldn't be prouder of the boys' effort though.
"We had one in the bin and were able to score just before he came back on. We just didn't have quite enough to get us through.
"It was a kick in the a**e we needed."
Elsewhere on Saturday, the Roosters broke their season duck with a last-gasp 28-24 win away to the Kangaroos.
Down 24-22 with the clock running down, Kooty lock Anders Glew took off down the blindside and then sent winger Mervyn Powell on his way for the match-winner.
"We pulled a rabbit out of the hat, Roosters coach Mark Sheppard told Group 4 Media.
"It was a frustrating game. We didn't get our game management right and they looked like they had us on toast."
"We left it until the last minute," he also said, adding: "Just good to get a win finally."
On Sunday, North Tamworth beat Narrabri 52-4 at Jack Woolaston Oval, while Moree thumped Gunnedah 68-6 at Kitchener Park.
