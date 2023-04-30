Gunnedah produced some great clutch defence to withstand a late Moree charge and become the only unbeaten side after three rounds of the 2023 Central North competition.
After getting out to a 17-13 lead and controlling much of the second half of their clash at Gunnedah on Saturday, a mistake from the Red Devils in the final minutes presented the Bulls with a chance to snatch the win at the death.
In a similar situation last week and pulling it off, this time it wasn't to be, with the home side muscling up in defence and eventually forcing a knock-on to hold on and make it three-from-three.
It was probably the hardest-fought of the three with captain James Perrett remarking that it was one of the toughest games they have played for a while.
"It was just a massive battle," he said.
"Physical and just what you expect from a top of the table clash."
Played in drizzling rain, interspersed with a couple of periods of heavy rain, Perrett said they weren't "very smart" about the way they played in the first half.
"We still threw it around a bit too much, tried to have a bit too much fun, and didn't control the possession or the field position," he said.
Consequently for most of the first half they were defending in their 22.
But they held the Bulls to just the one try, and with a try of their own right on half-time to Elijah Sufia went into the break only trailing 13-12.
"Our defence was awesome," Perrett said.
Winger Misaela Vakacegu then gave them the lead about 10 minutes into the second half, and from there Perrett thought they just controlled the game.
An improvement again on their performance against Scone last week, he said the forwards particularly really stepped it up.
They were really strong in the set pieces and the platform they set ensured the backs saw plenty of ball. Perrett joked that they probably saw more ball in the wet on Saturday than they did in the dry in the opening round against Walcha.
Will Burke was at the centre of a lot of the forwards' good work and scooped the players' player and three points.
"He loves those kind of games, throws his body anywhere he can," Perrett said of the No.8
DJ Morrison at outside centre picked up the two with Lachie McArthur and Tim Wilson up front sharing the one.
In the other game Narrabri got their first win on the board, beating Scone 22-nil.
The Brumbies took it to the premiers though with Linton Grumley's 16th minute try the only points in the first half as the Blue Boars took a 5-nil lead into the break.
It remained that until 15 minutes into the second half when Toby Knight kicked a penalty.
The home side then scored two tries in seven minutes to pull out to the final score with just over 10 minutes to play.
