The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Central North Rugby Round 3: Gunnedah hold off late Moree charge to make it three-from-three

SN
By Samantha Newsam
May 1 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emori Waqavulagi scored the opening try for Gunnedah in their win over Moree on Saturday. Picture Sarah Stewart
Emori Waqavulagi scored the opening try for Gunnedah in their win over Moree on Saturday. Picture Sarah Stewart

Gunnedah produced some great clutch defence to withstand a late Moree charge and become the only unbeaten side after three rounds of the 2023 Central North competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.