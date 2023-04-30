For only the second time since their elevation to the Premier League last season, Hillvue Rovers have tasted victory.
The 2-1 win over Demon Knights at a wet Riverside on Saturday afternoon was followed by a 4-0 loss to OVA at Riverside 24 hours later.
The side's only other win, following their return to the region's premier competition, came against Kootingal in round three last year.
Rovers co-coach John Kirk, who spoke to the Leader before the OVA clash, said the victory over Demon Knights left the side feeling "super positive".
Kirk said the defeat of Demon Knights had given Rovers "an extra bit of boost".
"We were all laughing," he said, adding: "It was just a hard-fought win; we just all dug really deep."
He continued: "There's always a good team spirit at Hillvue. That's why I switched across to play with them [from Souths last season]."
Kirk said the victory celebration included "a couple of drinks" at the Courthouse Hotel on Saturday night.
"But as it's a double-header this weekend, we just watched the soccer all night, talking and laughing and getting ready for today's [Sunday] game."
Elsewhere on Saturday, South Armidale remained undefeated with a 4-0 defeat of North Companions, Armidale City Westside beat Moore Creek 3-2 and OVA downed East Armidale 4-2.
On Sunday, South United edged Tamworth FC 3-2, while Moore Creek thumped North Companions 6-2.
