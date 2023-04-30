The Kangaroos have "ground" out an eight-point win over the Swans in a second round women's clash at No 1 Oval.
In notching their first win of the season, the Roos lead at every interval before triumphing 6.7 (43) to 5.5 (35).
Roos coach Stuart Goldfinch said his charges "kept grinding out all day".
"They never gave up, even though they were tired, and we had a few injuries throughout the game," he said.
Read also:
"They just kept on plugging away all day. So that was probably the most pleasing aspect of it."
Goldfinch praised Lauren Appleby, Shannon Campbell, Melanie Young and Grace Edgecock.
Appleby was "a star all day", he said, adding that she "just kept running".
Campbell ''provided us with a good target up forward'', he said, while rookie captain Young "showed some good leadership" around the ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.