Sunday April 30 marks the final day of the 2022-2023 fire season for NSW.
The Bushfire Danger Period was extended for an extra month from the end of March due to high fuel loads and warmer than average temperatures.
The shift to warmer and drier weather conditions in March saw several fires break out across the Tamworth and wider North West region, including the massive Kenna fire near Narrabri which scorched more than 4700 hectares.
"We saw an increase in activity late in the season, with significant fires in Narrabri, Mudgee and Upper Lachlan LGAs," Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Rob Rogers said.
The commissioner said the 2022-2023 fire season has been the busiest period of fire activity since the 2019-2020 Black Summer fires.
"March was our busiest month, with firefighters responding to over 2800 incidents, which accounted for almost 50% of the total hectares burnt across the whole fire season.
Even though residents no longer need a permit for most types of open fire, the RFS says caution is still needed.
"Whilst the bushfire season has ended, this doesn't mean the risk of fire has, with the shift from recent wet weather to drier conditions already being seen across much of NSW," Mr Rogers said.
The RFS has also issued a reminder to landholders and residents to maintain their property throughout the year and to be vigilant when using fire on their property as the upcoming winter is predicted to be warmer and drier than average.
"There is a real risk of fires occurring across the cooler months this year," Mr Rogers said.
The RFS continues to encourage residents to keep a fire safety plan in place and immediately report any out-of-control fires to triple zero.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
