The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

New England Rugby Round 2: Tamworth go down to Armidale 38-15 but show improved effort

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated April 30 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Allen scored the second of the Magpies' tries in their loss to Armidale on Saturday.
Liam Allen scored the second of the Magpies' tries in their loss to Armidale on Saturday.

If your team's not winning, as a coach you at least want to see improvement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.