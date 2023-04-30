If your team's not winning, as a coach you at least want to see improvement.
Hence Tamworth coach Damian Henry's disappointment following their 38-15 loss to Armidale on Saturday wasn't as audible as after their first round effort against St Albert's.
"It was a hell of a better effort," Henry said on Sunday morning as he helped coordinate the Tamworth junior cricket rep trials.
"There was some commitment this week."
One area that really came to the fore was their contact. It was one of the big improvements from the Albies game.
"We fought in contact, in attack and defence, where we didn't fight in contact last week," Henry said.
"And our forwards combined better this week."
They were again in it at half-time, trailing only 16-8 at the break, but again conceded a try early in the second half and found themselves undermanned for a period.
They played with 13 for 10 minutes in the second half after Harry Mills and Nick Bradbery were both binned following a scuffle after the Blues' fourth try. The home side did also have a player yellow-carded from the incident.
Along with their illdiscipline, the other thing that hurt them was that they struggled for field position.
Henry said they just couldn't really get any in the second half.
The one time they did they scored. But other than that they didn't have too many forays into their half.
Blues' No.8 Tom Morgan was also a big factor, he said.
He cut them apart and was probably the difference between the two sides.
"He controlled everything, the lineout and their attack," he said.
"He was just a class above."
Mills was a big inclusion this week after missing the opening round through suspension, and scored the Magpies' first try.
"He gave us a bit of bulk. That was something we were lacking last week," Henry said.
Along with Jack Barker, he also brought that bit of experience to the forwards which "made a big difference".
Promoted from second grade last week, Barker picked up the three points at No.8.
The forwards dominated the points with hooker Jake Urquhart earning the two and breakaway Brock Bayes the one.
The Blues' win denied the Magpies a clean sweep after they got the points in second and third grade, and the women's.
