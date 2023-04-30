The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

Swans boot controversial goal after siren to pip Kangaroos

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 30 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Swans' jubilation contrasted with the Roos' "devastation", when a contentious match-winning goal was kicked after the siren at No 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.