The Swans' jubilation contrasted with the Roos' "devastation", when a contentious match-winning goal was kicked after the siren at No 1 Oval.
Lachlan Bennetts-Inkster's goal was the exclamation mark on the Swans' fourth-quarter surge, as they finally kicked straight to boot four majors to two and win their season opener 8.11 (59) to 8.8 (56).
Kangaroos coach Stuart Goldfinch said that when Bennetts-Inkster "lined up to take his shot at goal, he clearly moved several steps off his mark, which meant that in effect he played on".
"Since the final siren had sounded," he said, "the rules dictate that under such circumstances the kick should have been invalid and the score disallowed."
"Unfortunately for us, the umpires didn't see it that way," he said, adding: "We have to accept it and move on."
Goldfinch said his players "tried hard" and it was "a devastating way to finish off their efforts throughout the day, but that's the way sport is".
The Roos, who beat the Bulldogs in round one, led by seven points heading into the final term (6.5-41 to 4.10-34).
Swans coach Paul Kelly praised his charges for keeping their "minds on the job", despite their wayward goal-kicking, and "working hard all day".
He said: "When you're not kicking goals, mentally you just sort of slow down a bit ... it sort of drains you a bit."
"Things didn't go our way too much, so it was one of those wins that was really good," he added.
Kelly said his players were "a bit rusty", but "settled into the game a bit and ground out a good win in the end".
"It was a credit to the boys - they did really well," he said.
Kelly praised the performances of Bennetts-Inkster, Wyatt Roberts and Liam Bramley.
In a major blow, Swans captain Dylan Beasley injured his knee early in the match and did not return to the field.
