ACM is all over Saturday's football action, with all the major competitions now in action.
Samantha Newsam will be at Ken Chillingworth Oval when Pirates looked to rebound from a loss to Moree. Standing in their way will be Quirindi.
On the AFL North West front, the Swans get their season underway with a clash against the Kangaroos at No 1 Oval.
In the Premier League, North Companions and South United clash at Marius Street, while Moore Creel and Armidale City meet at Riverside, as does Hillvue and Demon Knights.
At Werris Creek, the Magpies and the Cowboys do battle in an enticing Group 4 encounter.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
