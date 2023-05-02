Rylan Short and Miley Smith are two young soccer dynamos on the countdown to what promises to be a very special experience.
In July, the Tamworth-based duo will represent Northern NSW Football at the 2023 NAIDOC Cup.
Short has been selected in the 14s boys side and Smith, along with Gunnedah's Marnee Walters, the 14s girls side for the tournament, which will take place at Valentine Sports Park, Glenwood from July 3-5.
Held for the first time in 2022, the three-day festival is a chance for First Nations players to showcase their skills and celebrate their culture.
Smith and Short both spoke about being "very excited" for the opportunity and "proud" to be part of the squad.
For Smith, soccer is just one of the many strings to her sporting bow.
She is also a representative oztagger and basketballer and has performed at the National Finals for physical culture.
She has been playing soccer since she was five or six.
"My dad (Anthony) asked if I wanted to play," she explained.
Better known for his deeds on the rugby league field for Kootingal, he had played soccer growing up.
Playing locally with Hillvue, the striker has also for the past two years been involved with the Northern Inland Academy of Sport program, and was last year part of the under 13s team that took out the Northern League One competition.
It was a good experience, she said, but also a big commitment. They were away in Newcastle for games every couple of weeks and so have taken a step back from that this year.
Asked what she loves so much about soccer, Smith said being part of a team and getting to play with her friends.
In Year 8 at Carinya, she is in their Bill Turner Cup side and also their opens side.
It will a busy time for the striker leading into the NAIDOC tournament.
Just a couple of weeks before that she will suit up for the Northern Country Mavericks 15s girls side in the City v Country junior oztag tournament.
She is this year also playing rep basketball with the Thunderbolts 16s girls.
Short loves his soccer. It is a big part of his life.
Playing since he was four, the 12-year-old has dreams of one day playing for the Newcastle Jets or Sydney FC and is dedicated to his craft.
He has a goal set up in the backyard and most days can be found out there working on his shooting or practising his dribbling against the family dogs.
The latter skill is one of the traits he admires most about his favourite player - Neymar.
In Year 7 at Oxley High, the centre mid-fielder is part of the soccer Talented Athlete Program there. He is also in the Tamworth FC development squad.
He joined FC after his family moved up to Tamworth from Sydney in 2021 and was last season a member of their under 13s team that made the grand final for the first time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.