EVERY street gets the odd 'hooded zombie' kicking a rubbish bin over, or a speeding car.
But one street in Oxley Vale has been facing a living nightmare, and residents say it's been getting worse for years.
A property on Drummond Street has caused the neighbourhood to unite in protest, taking matters into its own hands.
Residents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity and whose names have been changed, told the Leader they have experienced trespassing, harassment, damaged property and stress.
Donald typically keeps to himself, and doesn't want trouble.
"When it becomes one person's problems spilled out onto the road, and it causes problems with everybody else, you get sick of it," he said.
Donald made one of 21 paper complaints to Homes North, the landlord of the tenant who they claim is causing trouble.
The neighbourhood has not been impressed with how the organisation has handled the situation, saying it's going in "circles".
"Homes North doesn't want to recognise that there's a problem, and as far as I'm concerned, Homes North doesn't recognise police as any authority," Donald said.
Legal action has been taken by Homes North against the tenant, CEO Maree Mckenzie said.
She said she was not disclosing that this specific case involved domestic violence, but that those are the most difficult cases.
"We need a much more appropriate range of housing solutions for people, and we have actually applied for funding for that at the moment," she said.
"Because some people need more support than others to sustain a tenancy within the community.
"We need more really high quality support services that understand the complexities of some people's life challenges."
When married couple Jane and Dan moved into the street 22 years ago, they could name every single neighbour, and threw barbecues on the front lawn.
It started to go downhill 10 years ago, Jane said. Through word of mouth, the couple have heard the drug ice has hit the street.
They've seen stuff thrown across lawns, lawnmowers fought over between neighbours, curtain rods used as weapons, and fridges toppled.
Now on a single income, they can't afford to buy another house.
"If we were lucky enough to win the lottery, we'd be so gone," Dan said.
Ms McKenzie said she would investigate the complaints made to Homes North.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
