The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tamworth: Drummond Street Oxley Vale nightmare neighbour has residents unite in protest

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 29 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resident of a troubled street in Oxley Vale Donald is "sick" of one person's problems spilling onto the street. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Resident of a troubled street in Oxley Vale Donald is "sick" of one person's problems spilling onto the street. Picture by Gareth Gardner

EVERY street gets the odd 'hooded zombie' kicking a rubbish bin over, or a speeding car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.