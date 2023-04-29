Parabellum lived up to his name at the Tamworth Paceway on Thursday afternoon in taking out the Perc Verning Memorial.
"It was a massive run and I didn't think he could do it but I was wrong."
Trainer and reinsman Anthony Varga minced no words in summing up the win of the six-year-old Somebeachsomewhere-Viva El Ray gelding.
"It was an outstanding run," Varga said of the horse, who secured his fourth win since joining the young trainers' stables at Westdale.
With race favourite Country Major ahead of the field and Tom Ison at the reins, Varga was content to race outside the leader in the breeze.
"I wasn't quite sure with my fella racing outside the leader as it wasn't the plan of attack but when Tom quickened the race tempo at the 600 I let my fella slide along," Varga said.
In Latin, Parabellum means "if you want peace, then prepare for war".
The horse lived up to his namesake and won the war over the field when Varga gained the race lead. The horse was gaining momentum and was out in front travelling into the final bend.
Sahara Jewel from the Jarred Hetherington stables, handled by Jemma Coney, dug deep in the home straight to match it with Parabellum.
"I was a bit worried when I saw Jemma pull out on the bend as her horse is like a little bulldog but my horse kicked again which was a bonus," Varga said.
"I wasn't sure how much my horse had left in the tank but he got the job done."
The Perc Verning Memorial is run in memory for one of harness racing's greatest supporters in the north west who passed away a few years ago, aged 98.
Perc's memory is carried on by his children, including Ian "Spud" Verning, who himself won many premierships at Tamworth. He also trained winners at Harold Park, and in his retirement at age 78 is a helping hand to Moonbi trainer Dean Chapple.
The moment Varga drove Parabellum across the finish line, he raised his whip in delight.
"That was a great thrill and an honour to win that race ....old Perc was a long-time customer at work and so is Spud," Varga said of the family business, John's Auto Service, in Taminda.
The driver was also awarded The Pub Group Drive of the Day when he secured a neck win over Sahara Jewel and Rippin Good Feelin from the Jamie Donovan stables nine metres away in third.
