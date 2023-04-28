Where Dylan went, Anishah was sure to follow, and vice versa.
And now where Dylan and Anishah go, little Avery will follow.
Dylan and Anishah Beasley, who married after moving to Tamworth in early 2020, welcomed their daughter into the world 15 months ago.
Her arrival has added another profound element to the couple's Tamworth experience, which will be further enhanced when Dylan makes his Swans captaincy debut in the side's season opener against the Kangaroos at No 1 Oval on Saturday.
The couple met when they both studied teaching at the University of Newcastle, and now work at Tamworth Public School.
"With both of us getting a degree, we both needed a job," Dylan said. "So it was very handy that we ended up at the same one [school]."
Dylan, 26, said he and his wife - who also plays for the Swans - were "very comfortable" in Tamworth.
"We're very happy with the jobs we're working in and the footy and all the friendships we've made through work - it's been fantastic," he added.
Being made Swans captain "surprised" and "excited" Dylan. It also left him feeling "very nervous", he added, "especially trying to take over from a legend like Adam Cruickshank".
The Swans claimed the minor premiership last season, but failed to end their long premiership drought when the Nomads beat them in the grand final.
Dylan said the club had lost "quite a few players" in the off-season, but had recruited well and had "a lot of young fellas that are keen to step up and have a run".
Swans president Josh McKenzie said Dylan had "developed into a deeply valued member of the Swans family".
He was "a natural choice" to be made captain, given the "esteem" he was held in at the club, McKenzie said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
