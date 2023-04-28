The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/AFL

New Swans captain Dylan Beasley kicks goals since moving to Tamworth

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated April 28 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan and Anishah Beasley and the joy of their lives, Avery, circa 2022. Picture supplied
Dylan and Anishah Beasley and the joy of their lives, Avery, circa 2022. Picture supplied

Where Dylan went, Anishah was sure to follow, and vice versa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.