For several years, Steph Halpin held off from accepting a coaching job with the North Tamworth Bears' league tag side.
Now, after the stars aligned at the end of last 2022 and she finally accepted the role in November, her review of the first few months was unequivocal: "I've absolutely loved it".
"The buy-in from the girls has been fantastic," Halpin said.
"From the preseason, where we worked with the guys at Snake Athletic and did some really heavy fitness-based stuff, to now working through our structures, it's been fantastic.
"The girls are positive, they work really hard. I can't ask for much more."
There is no better proof of the North Tamworth side's commitment than the reaction to their gritty loss against Kootingal last weekend.
After the Roosters prevailed 10-4 at home, Halpin said the Bears players were "quite disappointed".
"But upon reflection, and we do a video analysis every week, the girls have looked at it, they actually have taken quite a positive view," she said.
"They've come back to training this week, and we've worked on some new structures. It's been taken really positively."
This weekend will be another test for the 2022 grand finalists, when they take on the Narrabri Blues women at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.
Though the Blues, in sixth on the ladder, are ranked three spots below the Bears, Halpin said they cannot afford to take their opponents lightly.
"My biggest thing is we can't be complacent," she said.
"I'm a really big advocate of showing a team the respect they deserve in terms of giving everything to the sport, and not being disrespectful to them if the score blows out.
"Those teams can really surprise you, too. They can tear you apart if you're not concentrating."
As the Bears will be without the likes of Halpin herself (who will coach from the sidelines), Bec Mills, and Leica Le Brocq, the coach said they will need to be particularly disciplined in front of their home crowd.
