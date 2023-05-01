AN "argumentative" driver is alleged to have almost run over police who stopped her for driving with a cancelled registration.
Peel Highway Patrol officers said they were forced to launch a police pursuit after a 20-year-old female took off.
They said the woman was pulled over about 4pm on Edward Street in Moree for driving a Mazda SUV with a cancelled registration.
Police allege the driver immediately became argumentative, returned a positive drug test for cannabis, and refused to answer any questions regarding the vehicle's registration.
The woman was placed under arrest to obtain an oral fluid sample, at which time she locked herself in the car, officers said.
While negotiating with the driver, it's alleged a family member arrived at the scene and began arguing with police and encouraging the woman to flee.
Police forced entry into the vehicle and attempted to turn it off, but the driver allegedly sped off from police, nearly colliding with multiple officers.
Police gave chase and initiated a pursuit, at times reaching speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour, until the driver stopped the car and ran inside a house.
Officers chased after the woman but were allegedly stopped by family members of the driver who physically blocked access to the house
Police said they forced entry into the house after calling for back-up, who arrived shortly after.
The woman was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station where she was charged with a string of offences including police pursuit and escaping custody.
Meanwhile, just before 8am on the same day, Peel Highway Patrol officers said they were forced to chase a 17-year-old male driving a Holden Sedan with an expired registration.
Officers reached speeds of 150 kilometres per hour after the pursuit was launched on Tingha Road in Inverell.
Officers deployed road spikes when police allege the driver travelled to the wrong side of the road.
The driver turned off the road and drove into a sand quarry when the tyres deflated.
The driver and a male passenger fled the vehicle on foot when it stopped, and officers gave chase.
Both were arrested. A machete; a quantity of what police allege is methylamphetamine; a 'bong'; knife; and tyre punch were found in the car.
Both males have been charged.
