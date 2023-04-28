Julia Farina - part woman, part whirlwind - will soon farewell Tamworth again.
Come the end of the year, the IT specialist will move to Canberra after IBM recently hired her.
This next chapter in Farina's life will come 25 years after she first left her hometown and embarked on an adventure that took her to multiple cities and stamped her as a valued employee with an eclectic flair.
Farina was 21 when she moved to Sydney to work for American multinational company Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC Technology).
At that time, her main work experience had been as a McDonald's manager.
"And I scored a job in the city, and I went for it," the 45-year-old mother of two said.
She sure did.
Now, Farina's bulging resume also includes health insurance, sports administration, financial reporting and analysis, and product management.
On her return to Tamworth in 2013 "for love", she worked as an integrated planner at the Tamworth Regional Council, served two years as Northern Inland Football's general manager, and organised events at Wests Entertainment Group.
During the pandemic, she worked with her brother, GIno, at Bondi Broker.
"I feel very fortunate to have experienced all that I have," she said, "and to have worked with so many people throughout the community and across Australia."
"As the saying goes, life is what you make of it," she continued. "And this year, for me, is about not missing an opportunity. I don't want to say, 'I wish I had of ...'"
At Marius Street No 1 on Saturday, this force of nature will line up for reigning premiers North Companions in a season opener against Oxley Vale Attunga.
The club has been an integral part of the former Tamworth High captain's life since her return home. She currently serves as their registrar.
Farina has two children, Georgia, 19, and Ethan, 13, who is vice-captain of South Tamworth Public School. He will accompany mum to Canberra.
"I never play that card," she said of being a single mother.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
