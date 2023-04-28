CLUBS and hotels across the region have shown their hand, with net profits made from electronic gaming machines growing steadily since 2021.
As politicians debate reforming NSW's gaming industry, the latest six-monthly poker machine data finds a net profit of $14,510,284 was raked in by Tamworth regional clubs from poker machines through the period of June 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022.
Armidale, Uralla and Walcha brought in $7,168,200, and Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains brought in $5,084,503, the data released by NSW Liquor and Gaming found.
Tamworth regional hotels collected a net profit of $9,348,990 from machines during the period of July 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
Armidale and Bellingen brought in $5,704,457 and Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains brought in $2,225,655.
While these numbers are certainly large across the region during a good period of time, Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO James Cooper said, a lot of the money that comes into industry, goes back out.
Wests supports 180 employees, and gave more than a quarter of a million dollars cash back to community organisations like local sporting clubs, the Salvos, St Vincent de Paul, and Legacy, he said.
"We will always do that, because the strength of our businesses are a reflection of the strength of the relationship we have with our communities," he said.
The last few years have been "challenging" for the industry because of interruptions such as COVID, he said.
"Certainly post COVID, people are much more cautious with what they're doing," he said.
The bi-annual data released every six months shows clubs and hotels have seen steady growth in profits from machines since 2021.
For the period June 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021, clubs in Tamworth regional brought in about $5 million less than recent figures, with $9,438,961 net profit.
It's the equivalent to about $1000 for every man, woman and child in NSW, according to Wesley Mission.
Labor Premier Chris Minns has promised a cashless card trial on 500 machines to be undertaken from July 1, and other harm reduction measures.
The industry seeks to understand how cashless will work, what it will cost, and if it will deliver the desired outcomes, Mr James Cooper said.
"We support cashless gaming more broadly, as an industry we have an appetite for it," he said.
"We're very, very welcoming of the potential changes, but want to understand if it's going to be effective."
Poker machines have been a "saviour" for hotels, St Kilda Hotel Armidale owner Harley Payne said.
The hotel was closed for a period of approximately six months in total during COVID lockdowns, and since reopening, it's seen a spike in poker machine performance, he said.
"I feel that cashless gaming will affect the state in a big way," he said.
"I think that there'll be a definite downturn in poker machine revenue.
"I think they'll go to other forms of gambling, whether it's online gambling, or TAB."
