The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth: Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO James Cooper said there's an appetite for cashless gaming

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
April 29 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO James Cooper said there's an appetite for cashless gaming in the industry. Picture by Peter Hardin
Wests Entertainment Group deputy CEO James Cooper said there's an appetite for cashless gaming in the industry. Picture by Peter Hardin

CLUBS and hotels across the region have shown their hand, with net profits made from electronic gaming machines growing steadily since 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.