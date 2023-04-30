Loving Your Later Life - A Lifestyle Expo for over 60's
McLean Care, a leading not-for-profit aged care provider in Australia, is excited to announce its inaugural Loving Your Later Life - A Lifestyle Expo for those over 60, family members, carers, and support people.
This event is part of the McLean Care 70th Anniversary celebrations and aims to provide older Australians with a range of lifestyle exhibitors in areas such as travel, food, financial planning, home improvements, fashion, and fitness, among others.
Encompassing information and entertainment, the event will feature a live Cooking Demonstration and Cookbook signing by Australia's original MasterChef, Julie Goodwin.
It was over a decade ago that Julie Goodwin became a household name overnight when she was crowned Australia's first MasterChef.
Thrust into the limelight, there were the joys and highs of so many new opportunities, TV shows, best-selling books, radio, appearances, columns, endorsements, and her long-time dream of opening a cooking school came true.
Viewers loved her honesty, sense of humour and humble cooking style.
Her family-focused cooking style and 'mum next door' persona has turned her passion into a hugely successful career, with six successful books, TV, Australian Women's Weekly column for over eight years, radio co-host for 4 years, and many more successful partners and appearances throughout the nation.
The Loving Your Later Life Expo is designed to inspire Australians over 60 , family members, carers and support people with information sessions, exhibitions, and entertainment that cater to their lifestyle needs.
Visitors can discover new ways to stay healthy, access services for older persons, and learn about the importance of financial and estate planning, discover new ways to stay healthy or learn how to access the services an older person may need.
"McLean Care is proud to host an event that caters specifically to spirited retirees who are often underrepresented when it comes to lifestyle needs and choices," McLean Care's Director Home and Community Services, Ricki Bradbery said.
"We understand the importance of supporting older Australians and believe that this event will provide a unique opportunity for them to explore and experience a range of lifestyle options."
The Loving Your Later Life Expo is open to men and women over 60, family members, carers, and support people in the North-West region and beyond.
This two-day lifestyle expo is an opportunity to discover a new passion, learn new skills, get educated, have fun, and connect with other like-minded individuals.
For more information, visit the McLean Care website or contact the McLean Care team.
