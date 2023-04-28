A MAN has been captured hiding in a Tamworth unit, accused of a targeted robbery earlier this month.
General duties officers, the Proactive Crime Team (PCT), detectives and highway officers surrounded a unit block in Cossa Street in West Tamworth on Thursday afternoon as part of a coordinated operation after receiving a tip off.
They scoured the block and found Mitchell Shane Matthews hiding in an apartment about 1.20pm.
Police will allege 26-year-old Matthews - who was wanted by officers - was involved in a robbery on a man in Gunnedah earlier this month where a man's car was stolen. The vehicle has since been seized by police.
Police will allege the pair were known to one another.
Matthews was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was questioned, and later charged and refused bail.
In court on Friday, Matthews' matters were moved from Tamworth to Narrabri Local Court, but his bid for bail was unsuccessful.
The court heard Matthews now had five separate matters before the court.
Magistrate Mark Whelan denied Matthews' bail application, and ordered him into custody until July.
He was not required to enter a plea to the fresh allegation of robbery in company - a charge that carries a maximum of 20 years behind bars, if found guilty.
Police were ordered to compile a brief of evidence and serve it on the defence before the case returns to court in July.
Matthews' other matters of possessing a shortened firearm; not keeping a gun safely; being carried in a stolen car; driving while disqualified; damaging property; contravening an AVO; passenger not disclose driver's identity; and bail breaches were all adjourned for sentence in June.
