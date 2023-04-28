The Northern Daily Leader
Rotary Club Tamworth will be hosting a vinyl auction on April 29

RC
By Rachel Clark
April 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Rotary Club of Tamworth President Bruce McCorkell holds up two records from some of the hottest bands of all time. Picture Peter Hardin.
Here's your chance to bid for some classic vinyl. From AC/DC to Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin to Herman's Hermits, it all goes under the hammer on Saturday.

