Here's your chance to bid for some classic vinyl. From AC/DC to Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin to Herman's Hermits, it all goes under the hammer on Saturday.
Tapping into the popular resurgence of vinyl, the Rotary Club of Tamworth is auctioning off 50 lots at the Rotary Club Book Shed.
"The way we recycle all these materials ... it's good to find a good home for this stuff," Rotary Club of Tamworth President Bruce McCorkell said.
All the proceeds from the auction will be given to the Police Citizen's Youth Club (PCYC), to assist in the running of their programs or any additional purchases.
The record auction is an offshoot event from the Rotary Club Bookshed located on Manilla road.
For the past 40 years the Rotarians have been fundraising for local charities and organisations by selling books, cd's, records and various other items donated by the community.
Reserve prices for each of the albums start from $10.
Mr McCorkell said in previous years, the rarer vinyls have fetched higher prices at auction, with a pink pressing of The Beatles' Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band sold for $300.
"In the past we've had records go for $300 to $400, but they were quite rare. We auctioned off a pressing of an Elvis Presley album that went for $150," Mr McCorkell said.
Mr McCorkell said the auction is a good way to repurpose old items that people no longer want or need, and give them new life.
The auction will be held this Saturday at 10 Manilla road, with bids kicking off from 4pm.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news.
