The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Bede Woodward and Jack Daniel Kelly have Tamworth bashing charges adjourned but court told solicitors want costs for delays

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
April 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SOLICITORS for two Tamworth men have signalled they could apply for costs as the cases for a violent bashing and robbery drag on in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.