Hailing from the quiet haven of Werris Creek, Tom Parsons' first sporting foray outside of NSW took him to the bustling metropolis of Brisbane.
But the 17-year-old was not overwhelmed. On the contrary, his maiden experience as part of the NSW Country under 18s basketball side was "great".
"The off-court stuff was great with all the boys, and on the court, being with a group of 10 boys who I consider mates - the environment we were in was great," he said.
Parsons and the rest of his NSW Country teammates took part in the Basketball Australia under 18 National Championships earlier this month, where they finished sixth, having won five and lost three games.
"We could have come fifth if we played a little better at the back end of the tournament," he said.
"But unfortunately we lost a couple of games we should've won."
While a better finish would have been nice, it did not tarnish the experience for Parsons, who aspires to play basketball professionally someday.
His father, Matt, is a former South Sydney and Newcastle Knights forward who now coaches basketball locally, while his older brother, Bill, plays for the Maitland Mustangs' Youth League team, meaning Tom was raised in a basketball-loving household.
And his experience at nationals, the teenager said, will prove invaluable as he looks to progress his career.
"The one eye-opening thing I learned was that it's a big world out there," Parsons said.
"There's a lot of people who play basketball, and a lot of people are really good. But I think I got better as a player just by playing against them. It was an experience not everyone can have."
Having grown up in Werris Creek, Parsons attends Quirindi High School and has played for the Tamworth Thunderbolts through the age divisions for roughly five years.
Keeping up with both his schooling and sporting commitments requires a lot of travel and dedication from the youngster, but next year might be an even bigger ask as he eyes a move to a higher level.
"I'm looking to finish my season with the Tamworth under 18s and then go out to Newcastle or Maitland, to see if any bigger teams would accept me," Parsons said.
"I want to try to climb the ladder. I'm trying to go as far as I can."
And while his focus is firmly on performing as well as he can for the Thunderbolts this year, Parsons also hopes to begin preparing himself for a move into the under 20 representative age group.
He will trial for a place in the NSW side at the under 20s National Championships next year, and while he understands that he will be at a disadvantage at the bottom of the age group, he hopes it will set him up for years to follow.
