Residents in Quirindi, Werris Creek and Willow Tree across the Liverpool Plains will have more to celebrate as their new water treatment plant and pipeline are currently on track to be completed by Christmas.
A total 18.5 kilometres of networked pipeline has been installed from Quirindi to Werris Creek, while construction continues on the 2.5 megalitre storage tank, pumps, pipes, lights and other fittings at the water treatment site.
Water Services Manager Rod Batterham said the water treatment plant has been about ten years in the making, and by the end of the year it will be up and running.
"Once we build it, we've got to spend a fair bit of time getting it up to speed and testing it," Mr Batterham said.
"But during the Christmas period, we'll probably start feeding water to Quirindi and Werris Creek."
The $37 million project was awarded to Newcastle-based Gongues Contractors to build, and is jointly funded by the federal and state governments, with up to about $9 million allocated from the Liverpool Plains Shire Council budget.
Mr Batterham said it is unlikely the Liverpool Plains council will need to spend the entire amount from the shire's allotted funds.
"At the moment we supply Willow Tree from Quirindi on a separate pipeline. But once this pipeline is in place, we can supply Quipolly water to Qurindi and Werris Creek," Mr Batterham said.
"Or we can supply Quirindi's groundwater to Quirindi and Werris Creek. So it's a double water source that we can utilise, especially during drought."
