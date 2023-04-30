The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Development application lodged for Tamworth's Windmill Hill Estate commercial centre

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a commercial centre in Windmill Hill are slated to service the growing development in North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin
Plans for a commercial centre in Windmill Hill are slated to service the growing development in North Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

A SUPERMARKET, medical centre, patisserie and delicatessen are just some of the shopfronts pegged to service a growing development in the city's north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.