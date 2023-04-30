A SUPERMARKET, medical centre, patisserie and delicatessen are just some of the shopfronts pegged to service a growing development in the city's north.
Plans for a commercial centre smack bang in the middle of the Windmill Hill Estate, located on the corner of Moore Creek Road and Browns Lane, have revealed the proposed stores for residents.
The development application, which has been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council, includes a proposal for an IGA supermarket, a pharmacy and medical centre, commercial office spaces and outdoor dining.
Thirteen spaces have been set aside for "speciality shops" which it is "anticipated" will include a cafe, patisserie, delicatessen, fashion shops, a butcher and newsagency.
Three separate areas will be used for car parking, with a total of 276 spaces for what will one day be a "thriving and vibrant" commercial centre.
It's proposed the supermarket will operate seven-days-a-week, from 8am until 8pm.
Carlo Cavallaro, who owns a number of IGA stores across the state, told the Leader he was not the operator of the proposed supermarket.
According to the application, multiple points of entry will be constructed to "minimise congestion" and "increase shopper convenience".
The roads surrounding the centre will be marked as 40km zones.
The new centre will help provide employment opportunities and create "business opportunities" for local franchisees and suppliers, the application says.
"The commercial centre will provide a positive contribution to the public domain," the proposal says.
It's hoped the centre will service future residents of Windmill Hill, the surrounding Moore Creek area, and provide an "appealing destination" for visitors.
A separate development application is before council to approve the 'development lots' needed to build the proposed commercial centre.
Selling agent Single Builders has called the estate the "biggest development in 20 years".
Plans for the proposed commercial centre are on public exhibition until May 5.
Tess Kelly
