THOUSANDS of people dealt with on-and-off power yesterday afternoon after an unplanned outage affected residents and businesses.
Essential Energy crews responded to calls power had been cut off at 1746 homes and businesses in Calala at around 3pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson for Essential Energy said crews were unable to locate an "obvious fault" after commencing a patrol of the electricity network.
As crews worked to restore power to the affected residents, electricity was cut again, "indicating a fault on the network".
"Crews then had to patrol sections of the network and attempt to restore power again," the spokesperson said.
During the patrol, crews located an underground cable that had been damaged by a contractor during excavation works on Calala Lane.
The electricity network was rerouted will all power restored by 6:20pm.
"Some customers would have seen their power come on and go off one or more times during power restoration," the spokesperson said.
"Essential Energy sincerely thanks customers for their understanding and patience."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
