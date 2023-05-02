A WEST Tamworth man caught doing a "wheelie" on a motorbike throughout the CBD has been ordered "do something for someone in need".
Zac Anthony Sarcia pleaded guilty in Tamworth Local Court to charges of driving recklessly or in a dangerous manner; driving an unregistered motorcycle; and driving while his licence was suspended.
The 21-year-old was caught on CCTV riding a blue motorcycle back and forth on Scott Road, Kable Avenue, Peel, Roderick and Bridge streets between 9pm and 10pm on February 15.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the act of doing a wheelie was "showing off" and he needed to show the court he is a "community minded person" ahead of sentencing.
"Do something for someone in need," she said.
Agreed facts show Sarcia was captured doing a "wheelie" on Bridge Street while he merged in front of another vehicle without indicating.
He then travelled down Kable Avenue, towards the intersection of Peel and Roderick streets where he drove through the wrong side of the roundabout towards Scott Road.
Sarcia, and a friend, stopped off at Hungry Jacks where a witness called the police.
When officers arrived, CCTV captured the pair riding their bikes behind the store before ditching them behind a pile of dirt near the BIG4 Paradise holiday park where they fled on foot.
At about 6pm the next day, Sarcia attended Tamworth Police Station where he made admissions to owning and riding the motorcycle without displaying a registration plate.
He told police he was aware his licence was suspended.
Legal Aid defence solicitor Rachel Karrour requested an adjournment for Sarcia to complete the traffic offenders program.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the 21-year-old needs to show he "can do something to improve his driving."
Ms Soars adjourned sentencing until later this month, and told Sarcia to go out and "do something for someone else".
The motorbikes have been returned to the registered owners.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
