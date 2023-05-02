The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tamworth's Zac Anthony Sarcia pleads guilty to recklessly driving unregistered motorbike with suspended licence

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Anthony Sarcia merged onto the incorrect side of the roundabout near Roderick and Peel Street. Picture by Peter Hardin
Zac Anthony Sarcia merged onto the incorrect side of the roundabout near Roderick and Peel Street. Picture by Peter Hardin

A WEST Tamworth man caught doing a "wheelie" on a motorbike throughout the CBD has been ordered "do something for someone in need".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.