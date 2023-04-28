Two new bridges in the Tamworth region will ensure a safer and smoother ride for road users.
The new Retreat and Fishers bridges have opened to traffic.
Work has been completed to seal a 6.5 kilometre stretch of the previously unsealed Retreat Road, while the existing bridge has also been replaced to improve user safety and access, opening up the transport network as one of only two major river crossings in the region.
The Retreat upgrades also mean B-doubles can use the road, making it easier for primary producers living in the area to access important livestock and feed transportation.
Materials from the old structure, including heritage steel trusses, will be relocated to the Tamworth Global Gateway Park for use as a cycleway bridge.
Meanwhile, the existing timber Fishers Bridge in Piallamore has also been replaced by a concrete structure with no load limits.
"Our road network is a vital piece of infrastructure to primary producers across our region, and these works not only provide safer outcomes, but also ensure reliability of access which is incredibly important," Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said.
The $3.35 million bridge replacements were jointly funded, with up to $1.67 million through the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Program (BRP), over $1 million under the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Program and over $500,000 from the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program.
Minister for Regional Development Kristy McBain said she is proud to have helped deliver these key projects.
"I grew up in regional Australia, and I'm raising my kids in a regional area - so I understand how important it is to invest in safer, more reliable transport networks and infrastructure," she said.
The upgrades were also supported by the Tamworth Regional Council Asset Renewal Fund.
