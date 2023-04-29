A FIRST of its kind health program is coming to New England to target high rates of diabetes in parts of the region.
About seven per cent of people in Moree Plains Shire are living with diabetes and it is the third leading potentially preventable hospitalisation condition for the region.
Health professionals running the Diabetes Alliance Program believe the number is closer to 12 per cent with undiagnosed people living in the area.
READ ALSO:
The Hunter New England Local Health District Diabetes Alliance team, alongside the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network, Hunter Medical Research Institute and the University of Newcastle will be part of the week-long event.
They hope to raise awareness and teach more about the prevention and treatment of diabetes while working with local GP's and the community.
It will focus on treatment and prevention options available as well as identifying people living undiagnosed with the disease.
Associate Professor Shamasunder Acharya is the Director of Greater Newcastle Diabetes services and the clinical lead for Diabetes Alliance, Hunter New England Health.
He works as a senior staff specialist at John Hunter hospital and will oversee the visit to Moree.
"Moree is the first town to get this," Mr Acharya said.
"We started this program a few years ago as a way to improve primary care through education and spending time with GP's.
"This time we've developed the program to include community awareness where we can work around the region."
There will be multiple events during the week with a yarn bombing display at the Bank Art Museum between 2pm and 4pm on May 4 with a free expo at the Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Centre on May 5.
Speakers include diabetes educators, dietitians, optometrists, pharmacists and exercise physiologists, presenting on topics including exercise, diet, feet and eye care, and general management of diabetes.
There will be a park run from Frame street on May 6 where people can talk and ask questions.
Dr Acharya encourages all levels of the community to get involved now while there is GP shortages across the region.
"We have a serious shortage of healthcare workers across rural and remote areas," he said.
"We'll be conferencing across five GP offices and we're in consultation with local elders in the region for our first nations people.
"Early diagnosis and optimal management means we can prevent the severe long-term effects of diabetes.
"It's about breaking down the stigma around it, with that brings improvement to lifestyle, exercise and nutrition where things will get better."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.