The Queensland Rugby Union and Rugby Australia are delighted to announce backrower Harry Wilson has re-committed to the Queensland Reds through 2025.
The Brothers product and Gunnedah export notched his 50th Queensland cap last month after debuting for the Reds in 2020.
Wilson joins childhood teammate and backrow partner Fraser McReight, co-captain Tate McDermott, rising flyhalf Tom Lynagh, scrumhalf Kalani Thomas, hooker Matt Faessler and lock pairing Seru Uru and Angus Blyth in securing their futures at Ballymore in recent weeks.
Wilson said: "I love playing for Queensland, this is my home.
Read also:
"We've got a great group on and off the field at Ballymore and there's plenty left for us to achieve in the Queensland jersey.
"It's an exciting time in Australian Rugby with a Lions Tour and World Cup coming up. I'm very motivated to be a part of it over the next few years."
Reds general manager - professional rugby Sam Cordingley said: "Harry had a fair amount of interest from overseas clubs, so it's great to have him remain in Queensland Rugby through 2025.
"I'm sure he'll be highly motivated to achieve success with both the Reds and Wallabies over the next two seasons."
After being named the Queensland U19s player of the year in 2018 and playing a key role in the Junior Wallabies U20s World Cup campaign the following year, Wilson debuted for Queensland against the Brumbies in 2020.
He was named Reds Rookie of the Year and made his first Wallabies appearance against the All Blacks the same year.
Wilson has since gone on to play 53 games for Queensland, scoring 19 tries, while he has played 12 games for his country.
The 23-year-old backrower will be back in action against the Western Force at Suncorp Stadium this Saturday night. Buy tickets via https://bit.ly/41vOD6H.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.