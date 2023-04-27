The Northern Daily Leader
Harry Wilson to remain with Reds until at least 2025

By Reds Media Unit
April 27 2023 - 8:00pm
"I love playing for Queensland, this is my home" ... Harry Wilson. Graphic: Reds Media Unit
The Queensland Rugby Union and Rugby Australia are delighted to announce backrower Harry Wilson has re-committed to the Queensland Reds through 2025.

