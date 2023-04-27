The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Francis William Smith and Angela May Howe front court for drug supply after Oxley police swoop

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
April 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pair were arrested in a coordinated operation when Oxley police swooped in March. Picture from file
The pair were arrested in a coordinated operation when Oxley police swooped in March. Picture from file

A MAN and a woman charged in connection to a secret Oxley police strike force have fronted court for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.