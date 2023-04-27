A MAN and a woman charged in connection to a secret Oxley police strike force have fronted court for the first time.
Francis William Smith, aged 44, and Angela May Howe, aged 36, both appeared in Narrabri Local Court this week for the first time since they were arrested in March on drugs charges.
The pair were two of four arrested when police from Strike Force Goondooloo swooped in a coordinated operation on March 29 in Narrabri.
Police from the Oxley Region Enforcement Squad (RES) were backed by the Western Region Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team, and Oxley police when they surrounded the four homes and arrested three men and a woman, including Smith and Howe.
Two other co-accused men - aged 47 and 42 - remain bail refused before the court.
In Narrabri court, Smith pleaded guilty to supplying more than an indictable quantity of drugs; as well as supplying more than a small amount of drugs.
In a separate matter, he also admitted to four charges including cultivating a prohibited plant; possessing drugs and a plant; and possessing ammunition.
His charges were adjourned for sentencing later this month. Smith remains on conditional bail.
Howe had her charge of supplying a prohibited drug that's more than an indictable quantity adjourned to later this month.
Magistrate Mark Whelan continued her bail.
Police said Strike Force Goondooloo was launched in September, last year by RES officers, to investigate the supply of drugs across the Narrabri area.
Police said investigations by the strike force continue.
