The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Phillip Malcolm Bonarius has crash charges upgraded in Tamworth Local Court for Bora Road crash at Bingara

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 27 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac helicopter and multiple ambulances in Bingara on February 3 to transport the injured men from the crash. Picture from Westpac Rescue Helicopter
The Westpac helicopter and multiple ambulances in Bingara on February 3 to transport the injured men from the crash. Picture from Westpac Rescue Helicopter

POLICE from Tamworth have upgraded the charges against a man accused of a dangerous crash that seriously injured a number of people, claiming the driver was allegedly drunk behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.