POLICE from Tamworth have upgraded the charges against a man accused of a dangerous crash that seriously injured a number of people, claiming the driver was allegedly drunk behind the wheel.
Crash investigators will allege in court Phillip Malcolm Bonarius was more than three times the legal limit when he crashed head on into a ute in February.
The crash - which occurred late on the afternoon of February 3 - injured Bonarius' two passengers, as well as the oncoming driver, with all occupants of both vehicles hospitalised.
Now, the Oxley Crash Investigation Unit has upgraded the charges Bonarius faces to aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH). If convicted, he faces a maximum of 11 years' imprisonment.
READ ALSO:
Bonarius now faces two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning GBH; as well as two back-up charges of dangerous driving occasioning GBH.
He also faces charges of driving with two unrestrained passengers; negligent driving occasioning GBH; and high-range PCA.
Bonarius, or his Legal Aid solicitor, did not appear in Tamworth Local Court when his case was called this week.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court "the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) are electing in relation to the matter", which will see the case head to trial or sentence in the district court.
He asked for a two-month adjournment to allow investigators to build the brief of evidence.
Acting magistrate Mal MacPherson granted the adjournment, and ordered the case to return to court in June.
Bonarius, who lives in Bingara, has not entered pleas to any of the seven charges.
Police allege Bonarius was behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry and was driving dangerously when it crashed head-on into an Isuzu D-MAX ute, seriously injuring two men. Police allege mandatory blood tests taken in the wake of the crash in hospital showed Bonarius had a blood alcohol level of .181.
The 44-year-old's licence was suspended after he was charged in Bingara in February.
One of Bonarius' passengers, a 53-year-old man, spent several weeks in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after suffering a broken leg and arm, and other serious injuries.
Police will allege in court Bonarius went through a give-way sign, and crossed to the incorrect side of the road before colliding with the oncoming dual cab ute.
The head-on occurred on Bora Road, near the intersection of Halls Creek Avenue, on the outskirts of Bingara.
The trio, as well as the driver of the oncoming car, were all rushed to hospital. Two were flown to Tamworth hospital, before one was moved to John Hunter because of the seriousness of his injuries.
All four men were local to Bingara, the Leader has been told.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.